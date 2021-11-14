v775 - Player Controlled Attack Squirrels!

Squirrel chip technology has advanced to the point where we can control squirrel movement via remote control. This is how the Squirrellies are directing their squirrel bombers.
Controls are a little squirrelly, and there have been some server crashes - but the tech should be stable enough for use in the field... Please report any bugs in the community!
About playing as a chipped squirrel:
- turbo boost every 10 seconds for 5 seconds
- double jumping
- hit a human player to bite and shred them (animations forthcoming)
- some air control
- currently no hud (coming ASAP)
Future plans for Player Squirrels:
Players can elect to spawn as a Squirrelly faction member in the character loadout, as long as there is at least 1 Human player. This allows the player to spawn exclusively as a squirrel. This poses some tricky problems - but also presents some fun ideas.
Future Game Mode Ideas:
- arena squirrel battles (while illegal, it still happens...)
- hungry GM squirrel simulator mode (go alone or with your mob)
Let us know what you think!
CURRENTLY WORKING ON:
- squirrel turbo hud
- player squirrel death replication / animation (none at moment)
- squirrel only multiplayer mode (all players spawn as squirrels - last squirrel standing)
- client side mission co-op replication fixes (mission data not replicating to clients)
UPDATE ROLLUP:
Checkout all the fixes, tweaks and features.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1470670/Squirrelmageddon/
Be sure to wishlist + follow us to be notified of the latest updates! We are continually upgrading and adding to the game.
Changed files in this update