 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sokoramp update for 14 November 2021

Update 14.11.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7710283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Level counter in the top right
  • Added keyboard control for all menus

Known bugs in keyboard control:

  • The scroll wheel in the resolution dropdown doesn't work.

  • In the Level Select screen, Level 1 is not highlighted when entering the screen. This is only a graphical issue, you can still use the keyboard for selecting.

  • Added a go back one level button for the pause and win menu. This button does not work in bonus levels.

  • Bug fix: When activating the optional win menu, the player could still move in the puzzle after completing it.

Changed files in this update

Sokoramp Content Windows Depot 1766441
  • Loading history…
Sokoramp Content Mac Depot 1766442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.