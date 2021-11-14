Update 14.11.2021

- Added Level counter in the top right
- Added keyboard control for all menus
Known bugs in keyboard control:
-
The scroll wheel in the resolution dropdown doesn't work.
-
In the Level Select screen, Level 1 is not highlighted when entering the screen. This is only a graphical issue, you can still use the keyboard for selecting.
-
Added a go back one level button for the pause and win menu. This button does not work in bonus levels.
-
Bug fix: When activating the optional win menu, the player could still move in the puzzle after completing it.
Changed files in this update