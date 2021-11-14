Here are some issues we have fixed based on your feedback
- Fixed bug in the 'Vacation Sharkman' behavior when a Tourist died by attacking other henchmen without earning the money
- 'Lady Pigeon' now removes all the buffs when converting the enemy henchmen into pigeons. Pigeons no longer get Tourists' time left.
- 'Onion Bank' takes now into account Tourists henchmen on their own streets
- 'Urban Samurai' no longer lands on enemy tourists
- 'New processor' item affinity correctly set
- Updated Japanese Translation
Thanks for the invaluable feedback!
