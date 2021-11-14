 Skip to content

Urban Cards update for 14 November 2021

Hot Fixes

Build 7710128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are some issues we have fixed based on your feedback

  • Fixed bug in the 'Vacation Sharkman' behavior when a Tourist died by attacking other henchmen without earning the money
  • 'Lady Pigeon' now removes all the buffs when converting the enemy henchmen into pigeons. Pigeons no longer get Tourists' time left.
  • 'Onion Bank' takes now into account Tourists henchmen on their own streets
  • 'Urban Samurai' no longer lands on enemy tourists
  • 'New processor' item affinity correctly set
  • Updated Japanese Translation

Thanks for the invaluable feedback!

