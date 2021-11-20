 Skip to content

Earth Analog update for 20 November 2021

Supermassive Black Hole update released!

The first major update of Earth Analog is a fact! The following video highlights its new features:

Full patch notes:

  • new: random procedural system generation.
  • new: binary and ternary star systems.
  • new: gas giants.
  • new: one can now automatically anchor within 800m from the ground.
  • new: one can now disembark the ship and explore on foot.
  • new: knowledge gameplay system.
  • new: map with sector view.
  • new: ability to unlock and jump to other sectors.
  • new: mouse cursor is now confined to the window rectangle while flying and walking.
  • new: ability to toggle light in first-person view.
  • changed: artifacts now have to be picked up on foot.
  • changed: upgrade info is not shown anymore for system that have no upgrades.
  • changed: increased default ship speed and DE boost speed.
  • changed: set default filtering to nearest.
  • changed: enabled vsync by default.
  • changed: improved controls.
  • changed: UI has been revamped.
  • changed: first-person view: left-right rotation is now bound to absolute control position.
  • changed: title music.
  • changed: FR and CN locales are temporarily disabled.
  • fixed: an issue on Antar a where a constant force was applied onto the ship.
  • fixed: portal not showing on Kepler 62 f, even with the right dimension device coordinates.
  • fixed: if you do a scan for fuel, water, or iron, right as you die, it shuts off the scan feature and puts an orb in your view
  • fixed: controls got stuck after focusing on an event, e.g. on GJ 1061 c
  • fixed: continuous sliding on small inclines.
  • fixed: one could enable third person view mode during a jump sequence.
  • fixed: no system details were shown when arriving at Antar a.
  • fixed: light not working on some moons.
  • fixed: light not working on GJ 1061 a, its interior and Moon X (near Antar a).
  • fixed: mouse is now also constrained to the window in third person view mode.
  • & many more small fixes, optimizations and tweaks...

Can you find the Earth Analog?

Thanks for playing,

nkm

