Supermassive Black Hole update released!

The first major update of Earth Analog is a fact! The following video highlights its new features:
Full patch notes:
- new: random procedural system generation.
- new: binary and ternary star systems.
- new: gas giants.
- new: one can now automatically anchor within 800m from the ground.
- new: one can now disembark the ship and explore on foot.
- new: knowledge gameplay system.
- new: map with sector view.
- new: ability to unlock and jump to other sectors.
- new: mouse cursor is now confined to the window rectangle while flying and walking.
- new: ability to toggle light in first-person view.
- changed: artifacts now have to be picked up on foot.
- changed: upgrade info is not shown anymore for system that have no upgrades.
- changed: increased default ship speed and DE boost speed.
- changed: set default filtering to nearest.
- changed: enabled vsync by default.
- changed: improved controls.
- changed: UI has been revamped.
- changed: first-person view: left-right rotation is now bound to absolute control position.
- changed: title music.
- changed: FR and CN locales are temporarily disabled.
- fixed: an issue on Antar a where a constant force was applied onto the ship.
- fixed: portal not showing on Kepler 62 f, even with the right dimension device coordinates.
- fixed: if you do a scan for fuel, water, or iron, right as you die, it shuts off the scan feature and puts an orb in your view
- fixed: controls got stuck after focusing on an event, e.g. on GJ 1061 c
- fixed: continuous sliding on small inclines.
- fixed: one could enable third person view mode during a jump sequence.
- fixed: no system details were shown when arriving at Antar a.
- fixed: light not working on some moons.
- fixed: light not working on GJ 1061 a, its interior and Moon X (near Antar a).
- fixed: mouse is now also constrained to the window in third person view mode.
- & many more small fixes, optimizations and tweaks...
Can you find the Earth Analog?
Thanks for playing,
nkm
Changed files in this update