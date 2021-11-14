-Fix a bug with Giga baby interaction.
-Fix a bug with Giga baby hunger not being saved properly.
-Fix a bug that occur between Blight Queen and Stomped moves.
-Improve the code revolving Blight Warrior.
-Fix a bug with Metro Dome Endless Mode getting stuck.
-Fix a bug where Snow Sticker do not working as intended.
-Make Veteris hit box smaller in comparison to the other Giga.
-Improve targeting system.
Gigapocalypse update for 14 November 2021
v.1.9.76.
