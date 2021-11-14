 Skip to content

Gigapocalypse update for 14 November 2021

v.1.9.76.

-Fix a bug with Giga baby interaction.

-Fix a bug with Giga baby hunger not being saved properly.

-Fix a bug that occur between Blight Queen and Stomped moves.

-Improve the code revolving Blight Warrior.

-Fix a bug with Metro Dome Endless Mode getting stuck.

-Fix a bug where Snow Sticker do not working as intended.

-Make Veteris hit box smaller in comparison to the other Giga.

-Improve targeting system.

