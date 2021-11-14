 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 14 November 2021

0.107c hotfix

Beta 0.107c hotifx

Fixed a bug causing Fixers to get stuck in your single slot. (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Mousewheel will no longer affect dropdown menu items (Thank audi0c0aster1!)

Fixed an issue preventing wormhole spawn rates from changing in 0.107 (You were right audi0c0aster1!)

Experimental: All Base Defenders can now shoot through walls (Might revert this one since it makes a lot of Defenders less special. Let's see how it goes)

UI indicators that show your active build mod are now much more easy to see (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Further increased range of fixers (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Greatly reduced the cost of Elevators.

Added an option to the N menu that lets you delete a single slot item.

Changed files in this update

