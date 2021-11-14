1.24.1 Patch Notes

Hey guys,

This one is more of a bug fix / maintenance update; no noticeable content changes besides for some UI tweaks. I'm not active on social media (anxiety) these days so I tend to use these update notes as a chance to touch base with you guys. If you want to skip my tedtalk, feel free to jump to the bottom for patch notes.

I saw a comment the other day that made me laugh. It was something like "did the devs take the money and run?" I can see where they were coming from and, honestly, I agree - the devs are flaky af. I drop the ball a lot and I don't have an excuse. Sorry the game sometimes breaks, sorry we sometimes just ghost, and sorry we sometimes drop an update unannounced. Not an excuse but maybe I can share some of the behind-the-scenes that'll explain part of our shortcomings.

The OG bus gang knows this but for the newer bus drivers: the Stovetop team is 2 devs that aren't even full time (yet). I have a corporate 9 to 5 which means my game dev time is limited to after work. The other dev is doing something similar, balancing heavy grad school course work & game dev. IRL pulls us away a lot but we keep coming back because this is obviously where our passion is. In fact, recently we've been prototyping game 2 but took a break to revisit the bus game. Just wanted to say that yes, we're still invested and cooking. It was never about the money so the tradeoff is that we get to keep promises like this:

Grateful for you guys and thanks for checking us out :)

Frank

Patch Notes



Apologize in advance - we performed a big internal update that will affect the update size but the save size remains the same. This patch was largely to clean up things internally to allow for future updates, boring things like: updating game engine, refactoring code, doing prep work for localization, etc.

Here are some minor changes:

update keybind view

update settings view

fix broken leaderboards

leaderboards are now automatically submitted (min score 100)

camera fix for museum map

fix active bus stops missing passengers

adjust school bus first person camera

update multiplayer lobby view

small HUD changes

I know this update wasn't that exciting so I'll leave you with a teaser for the next map:

PS - I'm writing this at 3 am and might ragret this later