Treasure Hunt

Pirate Treasure
- Added Pirate Chests to Ficterra!
- Pirate Chests can be found at locations in the Ocean and Tropical Beach biomes
- Pirate Chests have their own drop table and always drop a Treasure Map Piece
- Combine 4 pieces of a Treasure Map pieces to make a full Treasure Map
- Follow the X on the minimap/map to find a Hearrty Pirate Chest
- The Hearrty Pirate Chest contains Mythic level rewards and always drops a Mythic Pirate Weapon
- Three new Mythic Pirate Weapons have been added to the game: The Salty Hook, Walter Logg's Peg Leg, and Planker
Tropical Beach
- Added 8 new humid locations to the Tropical Beach biome
- Raid the Impling pirate town for loads of new pirate chests!
- Descend into the dark jungle dungeon to find monsters and mythic treasure
- Hang out among the trees in the jungle town
Ocean
- Added 8 new soaked locations to the Ocean biome
- Swim in underwater caves in the depths of the ocean
- Find broken parts of sunken ships with their cargo ready for salvage
- Discover ancient ruins deep under the ocean floor hiding mysteries and loot
Other
- Fixed a bug where Lava Core was also giving a research speed buff
- Added the ability for loot chests to drop items from 2 drops tables
- Hovering over items in the Character screen now highlights the equipment slot they go in
- Inventory Screens now show the name of the inventory in larger text, and the word 'Inventory' in smaller text. This is to make it more clear that the two different windows are showing two different inventories
Changed files in this update