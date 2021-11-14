Fixed a bug that prevented the correct font from being loaded on non-Japanese version Windows, resulting in corrupted characters and rare crashes.
LIBLADE update for 14 November 2021
v1_0_2 Text Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug that prevented the correct font from being loaded on non-Japanese version Windows, resulting in corrupted characters and rare crashes.
Changed files in this update