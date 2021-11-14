 Skip to content

LIBLADE update for 14 November 2021

v1_0_2 Text Bug Fix

Fixed a bug that prevented the correct font from being loaded on non-Japanese version Windows, resulting in corrupted characters and rare crashes.

