Island Crusaders update for 14 November 2021

Patch Update For 11/13/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7709792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds the ability to swap two squad locations. Just click on a squad, and then click on another, and the two will switch locations!

It also has some minor bug fixes like removing the collisions of miners, removing instances of levels not completing correctly, and replacing a section of the map in Level 20 where units would get stuck.

Changed files in this update

Island Crusaders Depot 1755462
