 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Revn update for 14 November 2021

Update 0.14.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7709738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Weapon - Scythe Carbine
  • Ability - Smart Gun
  • Ability - Poison Dart
  • Ability - Healing Dart

Stat Changes

  • Revolver - increased rate of fire to 310 (was 295). Lowered equip time to 0.4 seconds (was 0.6)
  • Jungle Minion - Agro Detection perception radius reduced to 40-45 meters (Was 60-65 meters)
  • Hunter / Angel boss weapon - damage reduced to 80 (Was 90). Rate of fire lowered to 250 (was 300). Armor piercing lowered to 2 (was 8)
  • Sniper Rifle - rate of fire incrased to 130 (was 120). Lowered recoil.
  • Riot Shield now gains 100% of caster's armor. And 30% of caster's Max Health.
  • Wave minions - removed Armor Pen scaling per wave (was gaining 1 armor pen per wave).
  • Wave minions - Lowered Damage Multiplier Per Wave to 2.4% (was 2.7%)
  • Frag Grenade Weapon Damage scaling (AD Scaling) increased to 200% (was 160%)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug - Creating New Loadout then clicking Exit instead of continuing to make a new loadout will hide the Main Menu permanently
  • Fixed bug - holding LMB while reloading would resume shooting after reload but SFX / VFX / Recoil would be missing

Quality of Life

  • Increased footstep SFX volume
  • Added warning text to lobby menu that explains the servers sometimes crash - please restart matchmaking if this happens! We are working on a solution.
  • Improved scope textures

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.