Update 0.14.4

New Content
- Weapon - Scythe Carbine
- Ability - Smart Gun
- Ability - Poison Dart
- Ability - Healing Dart
Stat Changes
- Revolver - increased rate of fire to 310 (was 295). Lowered equip time to 0.4 seconds (was 0.6)
- Jungle Minion - Agro Detection perception radius reduced to 40-45 meters (Was 60-65 meters)
- Hunter / Angel boss weapon - damage reduced to 80 (Was 90). Rate of fire lowered to 250 (was 300). Armor piercing lowered to 2 (was 8)
- Sniper Rifle - rate of fire incrased to 130 (was 120). Lowered recoil.
- Riot Shield now gains 100% of caster's armor. And 30% of caster's Max Health.
- Wave minions - removed Armor Pen scaling per wave (was gaining 1 armor pen per wave).
- Wave minions - Lowered Damage Multiplier Per Wave to 2.4% (was 2.7%)
- Frag Grenade Weapon Damage scaling (AD Scaling) increased to 200% (was 160%)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug - Creating New Loadout then clicking Exit instead of continuing to make a new loadout will hide the Main Menu permanently
- Fixed bug - holding LMB while reloading would resume shooting after reload but SFX / VFX / Recoil would be missing
Quality of Life
- Increased footstep SFX volume
- Added warning text to lobby menu that explains the servers sometimes crash - please restart matchmaking if this happens! We are working on a solution.
- Improved scope textures
Changed files in this update