Cave Confectioner update for 14 November 2021

Version 0.6.2

14 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, folks! This devlog was just going to be a patch update, but looking at the changelog, I feel that v0.6.2 has a lot to put in your brain-hole.

The special items that were previously given by timed drops are now given by characters. There are also improvements to particles, and other tweaks.

What changed

  • Special items granted by characters
  • Improved rain and blood (3D lighting, particle-world collisions, increased particle count)
  • For the sake of atmosphere, new games start off raining
  • Darker nights
  • Changed the title music
  • Chinese language fixes
  • Other dialogue changes
  • Bug fixes

