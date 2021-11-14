Version 0.6.2

Hey, folks! This devlog was just going to be a patch update, but looking at the changelog, I feel that v0.6.2 has a lot to put in your brain-hole.
The special items that were previously given by timed drops are now given by characters. There are also improvements to particles, and other tweaks.
What changed
- Special items granted by characters
- Improved rain and blood (3D lighting, particle-world collisions, increased particle count)
- For the sake of atmosphere, new games start off raining
- Darker nights
- Changed the title music
- Chinese language fixes
- Other dialogue changes
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update