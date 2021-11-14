Patch v0.5.4

Overall, the speed of each ghost has been turned down substantially since we would like game difficulty to scale based more on player teamwork and the unique abilities of each ghost
type rather than being ran down by a Myling with a fresh pair of Nikes.
Balance
- Ghost walk speed greatly reduced
- Ghost run speed greatly reduced
- Poltergeist: "Scout" ability added
- After a brief warning, lifts and throws glowing purple objects around the house at players. Any objects that collide with the player alert the poltergeist to that players' location
- Payout for each difficulty level is now displayed next to its dropdown in the pregame lobby
- Increased the distance that the Banshee becomes audible from 40 to 60 units
- Myling: "Lights Out" ability added
-Periodically shuts off all light sources
- Banshee: Intro audio volume decreased
- Djinn: Now flickers in and out of visibility- As do the lights around him
- Flashlight UV upgrade reduced to $600
- The Puzzle Buddy journal has been permanently removed from solo play; Instead, solo players will always have access to the puzzle journal during play.
- RIP Puzzle Buddy. Gone but not forgotten.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Poltergeist knives were not visible to anyone but the host
- Fixed an issue where players were losing fps
- Fixed an issue where mapkeys and keycards could become unretrievable when the player holding them dies
- Fixed an issue where Djinn and Banshee kill audio was not playing
- Fixed an issue where a ghost could perform multiple special actions at the same time and crash the game
- Fixed an issue where mouse buttons were not rebindable
- Fixed an issue where shampoo bottles were placeable when they shouldn't have been
- Fixed ping calculation
- Rotate tooltips added to placeable objects
- Various other minor ui/text fixes..
Changed files in this update