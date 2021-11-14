 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 14 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the game would crash an effect didn't have a comparisons variable
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where having a using counted_symbols as a diff wasn't functioning properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where tiles_to_add/items_to_add couldn't add custom symbols/items
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded symbols weren't inheriting their groups properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Mod Uploader couldn't upload mods to the Steam Workshop (for real this time)

