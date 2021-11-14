- add new gambling event that can appear during a game run
- change lightning strike event to randomize between 4 different patterns instead of 1 fixed pattern
- randomize platform placement for a specific room
- improve memory usage for text rendering
Defect Process update for 14 November 2021
v0.8.7 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
