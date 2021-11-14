 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Defect Process update for 14 November 2021

v0.8.7 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7709136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add new gambling event that can appear during a game run
  • change lightning strike event to randomize between 4 different patterns instead of 1 fixed pattern
  • randomize platform placement for a specific room
  • improve memory usage for text rendering

Changed files in this update

Defect Process Content Depot 1136731
  • Loading history…
Defect Process Content - macOS Depot 1136732
  • Loading history…
Defect Process Content - linux Depot 1136733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.