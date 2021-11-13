 Skip to content

Crafting Dead update for 13 November 2021

Version 0.2.1

Version 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushed version 0.2.1 to production!

Minor patch; re-adding old features, introducing new ones, and fixing bugs. Looking to get a 24/7 server stood up soon to outsource bug hunting :)

  • Added Thompson, UZI Guns
  • Added Scope, Grip, Bipod Attachments
  • Added Multiple Attachment Slots
  • Added Viewable Ingame Map (Press "M")
  • Added World Borders
  • Updated Gun Shot Sound Rolloffs
  • Fixed Reload Sounds
  • Fixed Swimming State when Killed in Water
  • Fixed Zombies hitting Players through Walls
  • Fixed Aiming State when Gun is Dropped
  • Fixed Player getting stuck on top of Zombies or Players

