Pushed version 0.2.1 to production!
Minor patch; re-adding old features, introducing new ones, and fixing bugs. Looking to get a 24/7 server stood up soon to outsource bug hunting :)
- Added Thompson, UZI Guns
- Added Scope, Grip, Bipod Attachments
- Added Multiple Attachment Slots
- Added Viewable Ingame Map (Press "M")
- Added World Borders
- Updated Gun Shot Sound Rolloffs
- Fixed Reload Sounds
- Fixed Swimming State when Killed in Water
- Fixed Zombies hitting Players through Walls
- Fixed Aiming State when Gun is Dropped
- Fixed Player getting stuck on top of Zombies or Players
