Updates 10 31 to 11 13

2021 11 13
- fixed laser gfx sticking to edges
- fixed rare color loading glitch
- particle emitter tweaks
-- killstreak tracking and alerts
-- volume spam damping system
2021 11 06
- changed game timer countdowns to drop the leading zeros if under 1 min (better readability)
- changed laser sights for LT and SS6 to appear on foliage, bullets still pass through
- misc tweaks to menus and buttons dealing with map generation timing and visibility
- removed player clipping on window openings so helicopters can fit / fly through
2021 10 31
- changed accuracy rating to include only direct grenade (smoke, hand, and rocket) hits
- changed new final kill cam to just dolly straight back but without tracking flying heads
- fixed respawns triggering twice in heli vs bots mode when dying just before switching
-- fixed players getting stuck on geometry when spawning in to "junk land" map
Changed files in this update