Couch Party Game Night update for 13 November 2021

Updates 10 31 to 11 13

Build 7709003 · Last edited by Wendy

2021 11 13

  • fixed laser gfx sticking to edges
  • fixed rare color loading glitch
  • particle emitter tweaks

    -- killstreak tracking and alerts

    -- volume spam damping system

2021 11 06

  • changed game timer countdowns to drop the leading zeros if under 1 min (better readability)
  • changed laser sights for LT and SS6 to appear on foliage, bullets still pass through
  • misc tweaks to menus and buttons dealing with map generation timing and visibility
  • removed player clipping on window openings so helicopters can fit / fly through

2021 10 31

  • changed accuracy rating to include only direct grenade (smoke, hand, and rocket) hits
  • changed new final kill cam to just dolly straight back but without tracking flying heads
  • fixed respawns triggering twice in heli vs bots mode when dying just before switching

    -- fixed players getting stuck on geometry when spawning in to "junk land" map

