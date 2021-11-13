 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Angels Cove update for 13 November 2021

2021 11 13 Live 1.10a - Collectible Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7708928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • The last update had inadvertently broken 3 of the collectibles. This fixes that problem.

Changed files in this update

Angels Cove Content Depot 1714441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.