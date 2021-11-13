- new terrifying halloween cemetery map
- 2 new monsters: Walking Corpse and Infested Rider
- per monster type defined health limit for burning
- burning dog deals double damage
- few texturing details in Vyšehrad and Točník, sound of Vyšehrad bell
- fixed: Unintended pistol start in Uranium Mine
- maxammo reduced: shells 80->60, landmines 8->6
- destroyable showcases
- added Steam trading cards, emotes and backgrounds (it's been a long time )
- 1 achievement
HROT update for 13 November 2021
0.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update