 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

HROT update for 13 November 2021

0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7708917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new terrifying halloween cemetery map
  • 2 new monsters: Walking Corpse and Infested Rider
  • per monster type defined health limit for burning
  • burning dog deals double damage
  • few texturing details in Vyšehrad and Točník, sound of Vyšehrad bell
  • fixed: Unintended pistol start in Uranium Mine
  • maxammo reduced: shells 80->60, landmines 8->6
  • destroyable showcases
  • added Steam trading cards, emotes and backgrounds (it's been a long time )
  • 1 achievement

Changed files in this update

HROT Content Depot 824601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.