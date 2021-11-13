 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 13 November 2021

Chojeir Military Base and Battle Royale

Share · View all patches · Build 7708866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biggest news is the Chojeir installation at S 18.221 W 40.781 which will be used for our Battle Royale subgames!

  • BYOV? If you have a vehicle you want to bring (like an E-11) you are welcome to fly there prior to the battle starting
  • Players will get an option to leave the apartment and transport directly to the arena and will be given one of 11 armed A-4 Wanderers fueled and ready to go
  • You can go there anytime to practice
  • If you die you will be returned to the apartment and the death isn't counted against your character or experience
  • You will be presented an option when you land anywhere inside the 50km radius from Chojeir to return to your apartment.

0001901: Velocity Vector reticle failure inside dock stable space

0001744: Subtitles for ATC - semi-opaque black background for readability

GPWS mode 5 (glide slope) now only BELOW deviation, "hard" warning triggers at 2 dots deflection and continues until under 1.3 dots. Back course (BC) is now ignored.

GPWS modes (except for windshear) are ignored below 50' AGL

Fixed "positive rate" callout

New toasts for unloading vehicles or containers

Fixed some issues with dismissing pop-up helps before they are born

Changed files in this update

Rise: The Vieneo Province Content Depot 795991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.