Chojeir Military Base and Battle Royale

Biggest news is the Chojeir installation at S 18.221 W 40.781 which will be used for our Battle Royale subgames!
- BYOV? If you have a vehicle you want to bring (like an E-11) you are welcome to fly there prior to the battle starting
- Players will get an option to leave the apartment and transport directly to the arena and will be given one of 11 armed A-4 Wanderers fueled and ready to go
- You can go there anytime to practice
- If you die you will be returned to the apartment and the death isn't counted against your character or experience
- You will be presented an option when you land anywhere inside the 50km radius from Chojeir to return to your apartment.
0001901: Velocity Vector reticle failure inside dock stable space
0001744: Subtitles for ATC - semi-opaque black background for readability
GPWS mode 5 (glide slope) now only BELOW deviation, "hard" warning triggers at 2 dots deflection and continues until under 1.3 dots. Back course (BC) is now ignored.
GPWS modes (except for windshear) are ignored below 50' AGL
Fixed "positive rate" callout
New toasts for unloading vehicles or containers
Fixed some issues with dismissing pop-up helps before they are born
Changed files in this update