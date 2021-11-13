 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Luck be a Landlord update for 13 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 7708810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Lime Pepper and Lime Pepper Essence weren't functioning properly
  • Fixed a bug where starting symbols couldn't be modified
  • Fixed a bug where modded symbols and items could still be obtained while disabled in the mods menu
  • Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols weren't loading their descriptions properly
  • Fixed a bug where modded symbols were too small in email selections
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where target_self wasn't working on items
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Mod Uploader couldn't upload mods to the Steam Workshop

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.