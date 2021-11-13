Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #5

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Lime Pepper and Lime Pepper Essence weren't functioning properly
- Fixed a bug where starting symbols couldn't be modified
- Fixed a bug where modded symbols and items could still be obtained while disabled in the mods menu
- Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols weren't loading their descriptions properly
- Fixed a bug where modded symbols were too small in email selections
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where target_self wasn't working on items
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Mod Uploader couldn't upload mods to the Steam Workshop
Changed files in this update