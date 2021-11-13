 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 13 November 2021

Update 1.5

Build 7708791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed holes on portal 1
  • fixed items in the air in portal 6
  • fixed that some items from portal 4 wasn't unloaded after returning to the Main Hall and could be seen and destroyed on other portals
  • fixed visual noise in trees of the Dark Forest (portals 5-7) due to last LODs
  • fixed enemy type for leech (didn't affect gameplay only visuals)
  • added new challenges types (clear specific portal, destroy specific item and enemy)
  • adjusted AI of Juggernauts (portals 14-15) and spiders
  • now if you die when returned to the main hall your health will be half from maximum instead of full
  • reduced build size on 300Mb

