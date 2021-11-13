- fixed holes on portal 1
- fixed items in the air in portal 6
- fixed that some items from portal 4 wasn't unloaded after returning to the Main Hall and could be seen and destroyed on other portals
- fixed visual noise in trees of the Dark Forest (portals 5-7) due to last LODs
- fixed enemy type for leech (didn't affect gameplay only visuals)
- added new challenges types (clear specific portal, destroy specific item and enemy)
- adjusted AI of Juggernauts (portals 14-15) and spiders
- now if you die when returned to the main hall your health will be half from maximum instead of full
- reduced build size on 300Mb
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 13 November 2021
Update 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update