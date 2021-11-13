Patch 0.3.5

- Two new artifacts added: Heat Up, and Pyro Power.
- You can no longer find duplicate items in runs. (Except "Unknowns")
- Fixed issue with shop keeper dialogue in acts 2 and 3, also added unique shop dialogue depending on which companion you are using.
- New resolution options in the settings menu.
- Increased character limit on profile names to 16 (was 10).
- Fixed an issue with enemies not starting combat when approached from the front.
- Fixed bug with a certain encounter in the forest that stopped players from crafting spells.
- Fixed issues with characters that weren't Sei when leveling up.
- Fixed bug with vampire shot and heal damage that changed targeted enemies.
- Edited wording on summon node to improve clarity.
- Slowed down cast time on summon to improve clarity.
- Artifacts no longer overlay over combat transition, or tutorial tooltips.
- Can no longer put negative money into the bank.
Thank you once again to everyone who helped me find these bugs!
Ryan | Ventus Games
Changed files in this update