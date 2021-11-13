 Skip to content

We Are Live update for 13 November 2021

Patch 0.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two new artifacts added: Heat Up, and Pyro Power.
  • You can no longer find duplicate items in runs. (Except "Unknowns")
  • Fixed issue with shop keeper dialogue in acts 2 and 3, also added unique shop dialogue depending on which companion you are using.
  • New resolution options in the settings menu.
  • Increased character limit on profile names to 16 (was 10).
  • Fixed an issue with enemies not starting combat when approached from the front.
  • Fixed bug with a certain encounter in the forest that stopped players from crafting spells.
  • Fixed issues with characters that weren't Sei when leveling up.
  • Fixed bug with vampire shot and heal damage that changed targeted enemies.
  • Edited wording on summon node to improve clarity.
  • Slowed down cast time on summon to improve clarity.
  • Artifacts no longer overlay over combat transition, or tutorial tooltips.
  • Can no longer put negative money into the bank.

Thank you once again to everyone who helped me find these bugs!

Ryan | Ventus Games

