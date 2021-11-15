V4.8 Update: added two scenarios, various small improvements

What's new in version 4.8:
General changelog:
- Added scenarios to LFPG and KJFK. The game now features 6 scenarios in total. To start the first one, click the scenario button in the traffic menu at EHAM airport.
- Lower occurrence of callsigns ending with alphabet characters, when playing at airports/locations where these kind of callsigns are less common, for example in America.
- Adjustments to lower the departure rate in case the outbound traffic rate is exceeding the inbound rate.
- Land/takeoff flow rate estimation in the side bar is now calculated for a window of 10 to 20 minutes ago (given there were at least 5 landings/takeoffs in that time window). This larger window of at least 10 minutes will average short traffic spikes over a longer time and should give a better estimation of traffic flow.
- Reduced vertical speeds of expediting planes a bit, mainly in case the forward speed is changing at the same time.
- Blue text line breaks off into 2 lines in case it doesn't fit on 1 line.
- When swiping clouds from the clouds button onto the radar screen, the wind setting buttons will no longer trigger/change winds unexpectedly.
- Added degree symbol to the heading indicator of the right-click measuring tool, to make it easier to dustinguish it from the distance indicator.
- Adjustment to allow fast-forwarding by pressing and holding the menu button also on Windows touch devices.
- Added hints to the side bar to show the available mouse button shortcuts (for toggling ILS, altitude changes, OK, etc). The hints will automatically disappear after some time.
And regarding custom airports:
- Optional setting of alphabet character likelihood in callsigns of airlines; see the 'letters' property in the [airspace] section.
- Added tower naming value to runways; the tower name (pronunciation) can be added after the tower frequency value, to customize handoff readbacks.
- Added 'miles to go' to the subtext when a plane is on an approach route towards a runway.
- Corrected delay timer and fuel calculation, which was incorrectly calculated at large maps.
- Allow for more departures when another runway used for landings intersects a takeoff runway.
- Further increased the limit of the number of secondary airports and airspace radius.
- Removed limit of number of airspace boundary segments.
- Fixed toggling between approach routes of different runways when custom approach names are used.
- Fixed approach route lower altitude limit for runways at a higher elevation.
- Fix for possible skipping of altitudes of approach route waypoints.
- Fixed drawing of heading line at the end of approach routes that are ending on a heading.
- Fixed departure SID selection for scenarios.
That's all for this update!
Changed files in this update