Last Devil update for 13 November 2021

1.0.3 Version(Temporary Fix)

Build 7708508

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.3 Version Updates version update

When a character dies, the monster will stop attacking to reduce the possibility of error

(This update caused an error in the resurrection effect, so it will be temporarily removed pending correction)

