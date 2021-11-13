1.0.3 Version(Temporary Fix)

1.0.3 Version Updates version update
When a character dies, the monster will stop attacking to reduce the possibility of error
(This update caused an error in the resurrection effect, so it will be temporarily removed pending correction)
Changed files in this update