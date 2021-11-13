v1.38 Minor Fixes and Balances

Thanks to the community for the ongoing reports, which are responsible for most of this week's minor improvements.
Gameplay / Balancing
- Trebled the financial prize for having the most successful fighter each season (most wins), so this is now between £3,000 (div5) and £15,000 (div1).
- Added a financial prize for winning promotion – same amounts as for best fighter in the case of play-off winner, and slightly more for 1st place.
Fixes / UI Improvements
- Fixed a bug causing rare crashes in cup simulations
- Fixed a bug that could result in the first place team being overtaken by the second placed team during the play-offs if they had otherwise been tied on points. That could have the unfortunate side effect of the 1st placed team not then getting promoted.
- Fixed ‘Rage’ attacks from non-barbarian classes causing blunt damage when that was inappropriate.
- Fixed a bug sometimes causing enemy fighters to get stuck in ‘Entrench’.
- Fixed an occasional simulation hang-bug resulting from ‘Entrench’.
- Fixed a bug involving the Freestyler reverting to a ‘firebolt’ default skill after using the ‘Crush’ special move.
- Put the team financial balance back into the finance screen (this had been erroneously deleted during a French translation session.
- Improved the formatting for the season summary report.
- Fixed season summary referring to the wrong year.
Changed files in this update