Gladiator Manager update for 13 November 2021

v1.38 Minor Fixes and Balances

Thanks to the community for the ongoing reports, which are responsible for most of this week's minor improvements.

Gameplay / Balancing

  • Trebled the financial prize for having the most successful fighter each season (most wins), so this is now between £3,000 (div5) and £15,000 (div1).
  • Added a financial prize for winning promotion – same amounts as for best fighter in the case of play-off winner, and slightly more for 1st place.

Fixes / UI Improvements

  • Fixed a bug causing rare crashes in cup simulations
  • Fixed a bug that could result in the first place team being overtaken by the second placed team during the play-offs if they had otherwise been tied on points. That could have the unfortunate side effect of the 1st placed team not then getting promoted.
  • Fixed ‘Rage’ attacks from non-barbarian classes causing blunt damage when that was inappropriate.
  • Fixed a bug sometimes causing enemy fighters to get stuck in ‘Entrench’.
  • Fixed an occasional simulation hang-bug resulting from ‘Entrench’.
  • Fixed a bug involving the Freestyler reverting to a ‘firebolt’ default skill after using the ‘Crush’ special move.
  • Put the team financial balance back into the finance screen (this had been erroneously deleted during a French translation session.
  • Improved the formatting for the season summary report.
  • Fixed season summary referring to the wrong year.

