- Added new H-scene "In the Kitchen";
- Added options: pat, kiss, spank the girl;
- Added shopping cart for quick purchase of many items;
- Added French;
- Added white and black colors for cars;
- Added visual upgrades for cars;
- Added animated clouds to most backgrounds;
- Added "Retirement" event with the option to back to work at any time.
- Added six-pack abs to the nudes from messenger.
- Added mention of new house while walking;
- Added 3 bunny ears;
- Hallowen horns and bunny ears have a different clothing slot: headdress;
- Now the 'Proposal of Marriage' event does not require 365 days, you just need to complete all other events and get all the clothes.
- Improved optimization;
- Changed the girl's eyes;
- Improved H-scene "In the Shower";
- Fixed a visual bug in the "Ikayaki" scene;
- Minor fixes.
Her New Memory update for 13 November 2021
Update v.0.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update