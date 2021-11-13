 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Her New Memory update for 13 November 2021

Update v.0.9.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7708478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new H-scene "In the Kitchen";
  • Added options: pat, kiss, spank the girl;
  • Added shopping cart for quick purchase of many items;
  • Added French;
  • Added white and black colors for cars;
  • Added visual upgrades for cars;
  • Added animated clouds to most backgrounds;
  • Added "Retirement" event with the option to back to work at any time.
  • Added six-pack abs to the nudes from messenger.
  • Added mention of new house while walking;
  • Added 3 bunny ears;
  • Hallowen horns and bunny ears have a different clothing slot: headdress;
  • Now the 'Proposal of Marriage' event does not require 365 days, you just need to complete all other events and get all the clothes.
  • Improved optimization;
  • Changed the girl's eyes;
  • Improved H-scene "In the Shower";
  • Fixed a visual bug in the "Ikayaki" scene;
  • Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Her New Memory Content Depot 1296771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.