Hotfix 1.2.28

NEW: Navigation between trains of a contract
UPDATE: Increased tutorial subtitles size
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: all; jp: all; zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Made train accept on platform buttons larger
UPDATE: Renamed timetable button to full hour
FIX: Accepting of freight trains was not possible if destination station did not have a Sink. But freights disappear instead of exiting.
FIX: Cycle UI with 1 cycle had empty space on side
FIX: It was allowed to accept a contract to a station that has no active platform connected to a sink
FIX: Mismatch in one of the subtitles in the tutorial
FIX: Skipping tutorial sometimes left game constraints applied (like time could not be ran faster).
FIX: Tips hover panel had wrong position
