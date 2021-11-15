 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 15 November 2021

Hotfix 1.2.28

Hotfix 1.2.28 · Build 7708400

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
NEW: Navigation between trains of a contract

UPDATE: Increased tutorial subtitles size  
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: all; jp: all; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Made train accept on platform buttons larger  
UPDATE: Renamed timetable button to full hour

FIX: Accepting of freight trains was not possible if destination station did not have a Sink. But freights disappear instead of exiting.  
FIX: Cycle UI with 1 cycle had empty space on side  
FIX: It was allowed to accept a contract to a station that has no active platform connected to a sink  
FIX: Mismatch in one of the subtitles in the tutorial  
FIX: Skipping tutorial sometimes left game constraints applied (like time could not be ran faster).  
FIX: Tips hover panel had wrong position

