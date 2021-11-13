 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 13 November 2021

Update 0.7.27

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed saving in world map desolation leading to broken save game
  • disable dialogue action of NPCs in combat (e.g. accidentally talking to blind man)
  • don't make companion interrupt player dialogue or scene interaction when companion is in combat
  • fixed combat behavior of bots in mine level
  • co-op: fixed mouse cursor position when playing as mouse player on second screen
  • co-op: disable second screen toggle if second screen was activated; added info that deactivation needs a game restart
  • fixed some UI issues due to dynamic text lengths
  • fixed issues with metal gate colliders
  • fixed walk cursor display having wrong pixel offset
  • fixed some minor issues with some scene assets
  • added code to handle explored state of an area in save games on entering a resized area (for future content changes)
  • additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

This week we fixed more bugs reported by players and also solved a few technical problems.

Behind the scenes we continued to work on future content. I made progress on the world map and painted a new sub world map for a certain area of the game.

I keep being hopeful to being able to focus more on the actual game in the coming weeks.

  • Stephan

