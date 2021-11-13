 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 13 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the first rent payment after starting endless mode had 10 extra spins
  • Fixed a bug where the incorrect symbol could be removed when spending Removal Tokens if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where rarity modifiers from symbols and items weren't being applied properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Uploader wasn't working if mods weren't in a specific directory
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where target_self wasn't functioning properly

