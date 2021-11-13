Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #4

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the first rent payment after starting endless mode had 10 extra spins
- Fixed a bug where the incorrect symbol could be removed when spending Removal Tokens if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where rarity modifiers from symbols and items weren't being applied properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Uploader wasn't working if mods weren't in a specific directory
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where target_self wasn't functioning properly
Changed files in this update