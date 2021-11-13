- New Building: Rabbit Pen
- New Building: Stone Tower
- New Building: Carpenter
- Fixed: Game now detects intersections with existing buildings even when game is paused.
- Fixed: Church in Karenfang caused some weird problems, should be gone now.
- Fixed: WASD move the camera even when game is paused now.
- Buildings under construction can now be selected and will show how much construction time is remaining.
- Improved water, forest and landscape on Karenfang map
- Build buttons no longer linger around greenish
- Can now cancel constructions with a button, not just with ESCape
Black Forest update for 13 November 2021
Buildings and Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
