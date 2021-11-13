 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 13 November 2021

Buildings and Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Building: Rabbit Pen
  • New Building: Stone Tower
  • New Building: Carpenter
  • Fixed: Game now detects intersections with existing buildings even when game is paused.
  • Fixed: Church in Karenfang caused some weird problems, should be gone now.
  • Fixed: WASD move the camera even when game is paused now.
  • Buildings under construction can now be selected and will show how much construction time is remaining.
  • Improved water, forest and landscape on Karenfang map
  • Build buttons no longer linger around greenish
  • Can now cancel constructions with a button, not just with ESCape

