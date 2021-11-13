 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 13 November 2021

Shadowforge 5.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shadowforge 5.4 is the end of programming the outline and inline features as it is now feature complete.

Here is the patch notes:

Added in Soft Outline and Soft Inline.

Fixed some menues bugging.

