English
#########Content#################
New cheat code: "Edit Map" (You can edit any map at any time. But, this cheat code does not save the edited map. It may also have the potential to break the game. Thus, it has a warning message.)
Updated the cheat document to add this entry.
#########System#####################
Added a game option to increase the game framerate cap during combat. (default = +15, max = +90)
It may increase the battle speed dramatically. But, it may also make the first-person shooting mode harder.
The combat result window will now also mention any group member who just leveled up.
The width of the combat result window has been increased. (From 320 to 400.)
The level-up text has been localized.
简体中文
#########Content#################
新的作弊码: "Edit Map" (你可以在任何时候编辑任何一张地图。但是，该作弊码不会保存编辑后的地图。同时这个功能有把游戏玩坏的可能性。因此有一条警告信息。)
更新了作弊码文档，加入了这一条目。
#########System#####################
加入了增加战斗中游戏刷新帧率的选项（默认+15，最高+90）
这能显著提升游戏的战斗速度。但是，也会让第一人称射击模式的难度增加。
战斗结束窗口现在会显示通过战斗升级的角色信息。
战斗结束窗口的宽度增加到了400。
角色升级了的信息现在已经本地化。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211113
English
Changed files in this update