Quick Update

I had a bit of spare time today so implemented some changes that I've been meaning to do for a little while...
-
Clamped and re-weighted water drag effects on all boats. This means they shouldn't "bounce" off the water surface if they manage to get significant air time when going over large waves. This also effects the overall motion of the boat when it is being thrown around by waves and also if you manage to flip/crash the boat in the water. The overall motion and effect should look a lot more realistic.
-
Adjusted the ocean reflections, colour and foam distribution so that the ocean is darker with deeper blues. I've upped the resolution of the water reflections and I think it looks a lot more realistic with the water being less blown out with white colouring.
-
Fixed the quit button (again!).
Changed depots in realworld branch