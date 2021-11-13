 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Fireworks Mania update for 13 November 2021

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2021.11.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7708070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These changes only applies to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.

CHANGE LOG v2021.11.3

CHANGES

  • Updated the Workshop UI to fit just a bit better to the games general UI
  • Updated the Workshop UI to be mainly localized (translated). However, as I have a plan to redo the entire UI of the game, including the Workshop UI, sometime in the future, I do not want to spend too much time on getting all perfect in the Workshop UI at this point

BUGS

  • Fixed issue with inventory pages with enough items for the scroll to appear, so that the scroll isn't starting scrolled to the bottom, but starts out scrolled to top, as you would expect
  • Fixed bug where sounds added via mods was not affected by volume setting in the game

As of writing the EXPERIMENTAL branch holds mod support changes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3092278281653654318

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 7708070
Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.