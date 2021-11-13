[EXPERIMENTAL] v2021.11.3

These changes only applies to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.
CHANGE LOG v2021.11.3
CHANGES
- Updated the Workshop UI to fit just a bit better to the games general UI
- Updated the Workshop UI to be mainly localized (translated). However, as I have a plan to redo the entire UI of the game, including the Workshop UI, sometime in the future, I do not want to spend too much time on getting all perfect in the Workshop UI at this point
BUGS
- Fixed issue with inventory pages with enough items for the scroll to appear, so that the scroll isn't starting scrolled to the bottom, but starts out scrolled to top, as you would expect
- Fixed bug where sounds added via mods was not affected by volume setting in the game
As of writing the EXPERIMENTAL branch holds mod support changes:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3092278281653654318
Changed depots in staging branch