1.1.0 Update

New Features
- Added a new Class: SceneCapture - A camera which allows recording a scene into a Material.
- Added Physical Materials method to Paintable (allow changing objects Physical Aspects such as Friction, Bounciness, Surface, and so on).
- Added a new method for World for adding custom Post Process Materials in the game: SetPPMaterial.
- Added a new method for Light for setting a custom Texture Light Profile: SetTextureLightProfile.
Improvements
- Improved Prop handling (rotating in hands) movement - removed flickering.
- Improved weapon aiming being blocked by obstacles.
- Now in-game server console will display if you connect from localhost as well.
- Added a deferred way to load entities when connecting to the server. This is to fix some bugs and errors when syncing entities stored on SetValue.
- Added Cache for loading assets. Will improve the performance of loading them (including re-loading files from disk directly - .ogg and .jpeg).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed AddImpulse and SetForce not stopping TranslateTo or RotateTo.
- Fixed not being able to spectate inside Unpossess event.
- Fixed dropping Weapons stopping all animations.
- Fixed Players spectator not using settings input.
- Attempted to fix Music stopping if too many sounds.
- Fixed keys not being Released when opening Chat or Menu.
- Fixed a crash when loading Friends list.
- Fixed a crash when changing the map.
- Fixed forcing release use of grenades.
- Fixed Pull and Release Use on possessed Characters.
- Fixed bad Throwing Grenade animation.
- Improved overall network usage (each network packet is now a little bit smaller).
Changed files in this update