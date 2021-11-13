 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

nanos world update for 13 November 2021

1.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7708045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a new Class: SceneCapture - A camera which allows recording a scene into a Material.
  • Added Physical Materials method to Paintable (allow changing objects Physical Aspects such as Friction, Bounciness, Surface, and so on).
  • Added a new method for World for adding custom Post Process Materials in the game: SetPPMaterial.
  • Added a new method for Light for setting a custom Texture Light Profile: SetTextureLightProfile.

Improvements

  • Improved Prop handling (rotating in hands) movement - removed flickering.
  • Improved weapon aiming being blocked by obstacles.
  • Now in-game server console will display if you connect from localhost as well.
  • Added a deferred way to load entities when connecting to the server. This is to fix some bugs and errors when syncing entities stored on SetValue.
  • Added Cache for loading assets. Will improve the performance of loading them (including re-loading files from disk directly - .ogg and .jpeg).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed AddImpulse and SetForce not stopping TranslateTo or RotateTo.
  • Fixed not being able to spectate inside Unpossess event.
  • Fixed dropping Weapons stopping all animations.
  • Fixed Players spectator not using settings input.
  • Attempted to fix Music stopping if too many sounds.
  • Fixed keys not being Released when opening Chat or Menu.
  • Fixed a crash when loading Friends list.
  • Fixed a crash when changing the map.
  • Fixed forcing release use of grenades.
  • Fixed Pull and Release Use on possessed Characters.
  • Fixed bad Throwing Grenade animation.
  • Improved overall network usage (each network packet is now a little bit smaller).

Changed files in this update

nanos world Content Depot 1686451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.