Desecrators update for 13 November 2021

0.5.0a changelist

Build 7706916

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted pickup spawn rates
  • Improved debris physics
  • Door textures are more distinct from other surfaces
  • All models are now rendered with uniform normal smoothing
  • Increased ambient light resolution
  • Improved various particle FX
  • Increased Trigun projectile speed
  • Reduced Multipine damage
  • Fixed Pillager impact disarm only affecting turret weapons
  • Fixed objects near level surfaces receiving uneven ambient light
  • Fixed Arclight view model missing glow texture
  • Fixed gravity wells and shockwaves not being removed during level switch

