- Adjusted pickup spawn rates
- Improved debris physics
- Door textures are more distinct from other surfaces
- All models are now rendered with uniform normal smoothing
- Increased ambient light resolution
- Improved various particle FX
- Increased Trigun projectile speed
- Reduced Multipine damage
- Fixed Pillager impact disarm only affecting turret weapons
- Fixed objects near level surfaces receiving uneven ambient light
- Fixed Arclight view model missing glow texture
- Fixed gravity wells and shockwaves not being removed during level switch
Desecrators update for 13 November 2021
0.5.0a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
