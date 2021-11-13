Game Update Fiction System!

This update contains.
- New writing game.
- New inspiration finding mini-game (library once a week, random trigger in the park).
- Adjusted fishing difficulty and price.
- Added new job - Crematorium Security.
- Added a new plot for buying a house.
- Added new raidable object Cherry and 3 CGs.
- Added writing contest plot and novel trophy.
- Added new achievements: King of Fiction and Cherry achievement.
- Adjusted the triggering conditions of the friendship line.
- Added daughter and banana growth storyline after breaking up.
- Modified the main interface amount display to show specific numbers below ten million yuan.
- Adjusted the action power consumed by the courier job to 1.
- Added a new game tutorial after the prologue.
- Added a new version of the prompt for reading the file.
- Modified some bugs and misspellings.
[The following is a tutorial of the game recently made:]
