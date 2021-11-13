 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

我反对这门亲事-I'm against this marriage update for 13 November 2021

Game Update Fiction System!

Share · View all patches · Build 7707903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains.

  1. New writing game.
  2. New inspiration finding mini-game (library once a week, random trigger in the park).
  3. Adjusted fishing difficulty and price.
  4. Added new job - Crematorium Security.
  5. Added a new plot for buying a house.
  6. Added new raidable object Cherry and 3 CGs.
  7. Added writing contest plot and novel trophy.
  8. Added new achievements: King of Fiction and Cherry achievement.
  9. Adjusted the triggering conditions of the friendship line.
  10. Added daughter and banana growth storyline after breaking up.
  11. Modified the main interface amount display to show specific numbers below ten million yuan.
  12. Adjusted the action power consumed by the courier job to 1.
  13. Added a new game tutorial after the prologue.
  14. Added a new version of the prompt for reading the file.
  15. Modified some bugs and misspellings.

[The following is a tutorial of the game recently made:]































Changed files in this update

我反对这门亲事-I'm against this marriage Content Depot 1442041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.