0.72 EA-Update

Hello Zedhunters! Here is the larger November update with some fixes, changes and a bunch of added stuff for 0.72.
Fixes:
- No more disappearing projectiles! There was a problem when projectiles (rockets, grenades etc) touched the owner, making them dissapear instantly. They are now working as intended.
- Fixed an issue with the reworked weapon-system. You will have to purchase secondary weapons, melee weapons and grenades again.
- Fixed a bug where you could select and switch to the same class you were already using at P.U.G.S.
- Fixed an issue where previously opened doors to the Storage rooms would appear to be closed for players that joined the server late.
- Fixed several issues with the new boss Rivan Dragoknight.
- Fixed up a few locations where players weren't supposed to be at.
- Fixed an issue where slow firing weapons (shotguns etc) could shoot 2 bullets at the same time.
- Fixed Torpedo's level 15 Perk "Well Prepared".
- Fixed up an annoying bug when a client was picking up the power up "Invinciblefest". When the invincible ended the player didn't get Their max health back, they got the host's max health. This is working correctly now.
- Several small random fixes.
Changes:
- You are now invincible for a few seconds after being revived. This is a well needed feature when playing in higher difficulties.
- Increased the sensitivity range for the Mouse in Settings > Controls. You can now choose to have even lower mouse sensitivity than before.
- The boss Rivan Dragoknight now has a weakpoint, the center Yellow core (stomach). He receives an additional 50% damage from bullets when hitting the core.
- The boss Rivan Dragoknight is now extra vulnerable to explosive damage. Each Explosive shot deals an additional 20% damage on him.
- Daily challenges now reset 00:00 UTC time instead of 00:00 local time.
- The Explosive CatBoomer (in Doctor's loadout) is now healing a player in conjunction with dealing damage to Zeds. Healing is basedamage/5.
- When joining a server already in progress you now have to press the ready button in the lobby to be able to join in the next intermission, instead of automatically joining.
- The health points received from Bonebreaker's Right side level 5 Perk "Lots of melee swings!" have been reduced by 1, from 4 HP to 3 HP per melee kill
Added:
- A information table during Boss cinematic, showing the max health/armor and current weakpoints.
- Added the option "Out of Ammo" in the chat ring menu.
- Redesigned Challenge-system to cope with future Seasonal challenges. You now get a reward when completing all daily/seasonal challenges. There is also 8 freshly added Seasonal challenges that will be active for about a month until the christmas season comes.
- A new character, Mini Mantana! Is a seasonal reward.
- Killfeed in upper right corner. Kill a crap ton of Zeds and enjoy the smooth killfeed. Can be turned On/Off in - Settings > General.
- Freshly added Headshot Visual FX.
Tip of the day: Complete every seasonal challenge to unlock the fantastic Mini Mantana character!
Changed files in this update