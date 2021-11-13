New Update Arrives! Hunter of the Haunted Town

Hi everyone,
We are ready with a new update that introduces some otherworldly situations and a new talent stone to deal with them.
A new threat is unleashed at Terra Randoma. Ghosts and Phantoms now can be seen at towns haunting them. Fortunately a powerful new talent stone has been uncovered for ranged attack characters that deals area of effect damage. See below the details.
Update notes for version 0.70.25
ADDITIONS
- A new talent stone: Rain of Arrows. It is an area of effect power that deals damage to 3x3 squares. It’s quite powerful and requires 35 stamina as well as arrows to cast. It scales with hero’s ranged damage.
- A new incident: Ancient Battlefield. Hero may discover an ancient battlefield when traveling on the overworld. Here is the in-game text about it: "You found a piece of wasteland in the middle of the wilderness like a scar on the face of earth. It seems there has been a brutal battle here. There are skeleton remains of ancient soldiers everywhere."
- A new object to interact with: Skeleton Remains. This is a chest like object. When interacted, hero can loot it or it can spawn a skeleton warrior.
- A new object to interact with: Dead Tree. This tree is found at the ancient battlefields. Hero can chop it down. It doesn’t give any loot but sometimes a ghost may spawn (with valuable ectoplasm).
- A new town crisis: Haunted Town. Towns can be haunted by ghosts. Hero can't enter the town until he deals with the ghosts.
- A new material that drops from ghosts: "Vial of Sulfur Dust".
CHANGES
- Hunter character background now starts with "Rain of Arrows" talent stone in addition to "Eagle Eye".
- Skeletons drop more valuable loot including rings.
FIXES
- Eating and resting at tavern was lasting more than it should when it is raining. Now it is fixed.
- Fixed the visual of druid's talent stones at the character creation screen.
- Fixed a bug that occurs if the hero takes on a quest exactly at 11 o'clock and affects dialogue options.
Changed files in this update