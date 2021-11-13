Update 0.40.006 Bear

Hi, I have acquired bunch of new animals and will start to implement them into the game. First one is a Asian black bear, which is replacing the early access brown bear placeholder.

Additionally to it, I am now using Gfur plugin - that make the animal fur look much more realistic.

And not only it is the new look, but I got a lot of new animations waiting to be implemented. So look forward for better turns, various idle, hit, attack animations. And finally the foot placement.

Following will be: New realistic crocodile, hammerhead shark, rabbit, wolf, deer, wild boar, wild goat. Really looking forward to this!

Anyway I owe you an explanation for longer update.

I had a lot of work, which was related to administrative work such as preparing documentations for potential investors and publishers.

Additionally to it - I have attended several online events with the game showcase - Gamescrunch in Slovakia October 2021. Also I will be attending and showcasing the game on Game Developers Session in Prague (Czech republic) next week, following by Game Days in Kosice (Slovakia).

To it I was preparing for new Steam event, that will be announced this Monday Nov 15th.

Secondly - Epic announced and released early access for new Unreal Engine 5

I spend more then a month just to test the build and new features on various engine versions from 4.25 I am currently in, to 4.26, several subversions of 4.27 and finally UE5.

Full version of UE5 is expected to be released in mid 2022.

Therefore i had to postpone the development of 2 new maps - as it is not clear, if I should make them on current version and then transfer to UE5, or start their development already on UE5.

Thank you for understanding and support.

Please report all issues on our discord:

https://discord.io/areaz

I will be also pleased to answer any questions.

Juraj Bachar

Game Creator