· Some improvements have been made to the behavior and performance of the Scavengers.
· Minor performance improvements in the building map.
· The visibility of the timers on the doors and Scavengers portals has been improved.
· Fixed: Sometimes homemade explosives were not causing damage to Charlie.
· Minor fixes and improvements.
Charlie | The Legend update for 13 November 2021
Patch 1.0.5.5.a - Now available
Changed files in this update