 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Charlie | The Legend update for 13 November 2021

Patch 1.0.5.5.a - Now available

Share · View all patches · Build 7707746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Some improvements have been made to the behavior and performance of the Scavengers.

· Minor performance improvements in the building map.

· The visibility of the timers on the doors and Scavengers portals has been improved.

· Fixed: Sometimes homemade explosives were not causing damage to Charlie.

· Minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Charlie | The Legend Content Depot 1312151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.