 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Blasting Courier update for 13 November 2021

Early access release and some updates

Share · View all patches · Build 7707717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News

We just released the game for early access!

Enjoy the game and leave feedback in the reviews section, in our discord and subreddit.

Fixes and changes

  • In-game volume settings now work
  • Mountains that were gathered were disappearing from the map when player went into the castle
  • Player couldn't gather rock from nearby mountain on spawn
  • Mine didn't change visually if the game was over and was stepped on
  • One of the music songs was edited so it starts without a slow intro
  • When stepping on mine, it now explodes instantly

New functionality

  • Mine tile now has a grass background
  • When a mine blows up, it now leaves a black trace on a grass background
  • Starting screen now has water scenery and diagonal camera move
  • When going into castle, player now resizes faster

Changed files in this update

Blasting Courier Content Depot 1798771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.