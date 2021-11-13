Early access release and some updates

News
We just released the game for early access!
Enjoy the game and leave feedback in the reviews section, in our discord and subreddit.
Fixes and changes
- In-game volume settings now work
- Mountains that were gathered were disappearing from the map when player went into the castle
- Player couldn't gather rock from nearby mountain on spawn
- Mine didn't change visually if the game was over and was stepped on
- One of the music songs was edited so it starts without a slow intro
- When stepping on mine, it now explodes instantly
New functionality
- Mine tile now has a grass background
- When a mine blows up, it now leaves a black trace on a grass background
- Starting screen now has water scenery and diagonal camera move
- When going into castle, player now resizes faster
Changed files in this update