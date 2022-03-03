 Skip to content

Xenomare update for 3 March 2022

Added Linux/SteamOS build

Build 7707548

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the Linux/SteamOS version to the public release. I cannot say if it works natively on the Steam Deck, I'm still waiting for mine :-/

