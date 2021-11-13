Version 4.3.5, Essence & Acquiesence (Enhanced)

Dev Notes
- And here’s our regular enhancement build! This includes all the content that couldn’t quite make the deadline for our last release. In this case, that’s a very juicy amount.
- MVPs of this build are Miah for spotting a colossal number of bugs, and Tosk for helping to fix them, all in the space of one week.
Features
- Dynamic: Some new dialogue options with Maelys, in the wake of her most recent scene.
- Dynamic: When Zizeryx first asks you for Heloise, you can explain that you've already eaten her (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: You can find out from Zizeryx how your sacrifices are getting on. And ask for their return.
- Art: Maelys's post-severence scene (two variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Maelys's main portrait, severed variant (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Maelys's sad emotes, all variants (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Maelys's placeholder severed emotes have been replaced with their full versions (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Balthorne's idle animations, refreshed and rescaled (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Chanwe's idle animations, refreshed and rescaled (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Naho's reprimand scene, indoor version (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Chanwe's captive discussions, retaken and recut at higher quality (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Chanwe's approach to the protean altar (Midnight Iris).
- Achievement: A new hidden achievement, for dealing with Maelys's crisis.
Tweaks
- Choosing Issa or Breaker as general of your kobolds will increase their effective Morale by 1, to compensate for their inflexible methods.
- Killing Naho without recruiting the wolfmen will make the wildlands easier to conquer.
- If you ask Malagar about capturing Valzira during Act IV, he will direct you to the options more obviously at your disposal.
- Issa will not... discipline Naho, if you've already done a good job of it.
- Unsuccessful attacks by the mercenaries will have descriptive text when they return, and can trigger the 'A Slight Miscalculation' achievement.
- Sun prophet Chanwe has been uninvited from your Moonday party.
- Malagar will not show up to the war council if he is displeased.
- Darja’s followup scenes with your mortal hordes will no longer appear if Malagar is displeased.
- Maelys’s wolfman followup has been added to the Gallery.
- Darja’s ‘damsel in distress’ scene has been added to the Gallery.
- You may choose which lair Valzira’s birthing scene is set in, when viewed via the Gallery.
- A code check has been added that will clear out any scene-specific text or settings when returning to your main lair menu.
- In new playthroughs, Maelys will respond differently if it is her second time giving you a handjob.
- On repeat visits, the narration for Maelys's new state will better reflect how she got there.
Fixes
- Breaker’s introduction shows the correct background.
- The day counter will re-emerge after declining Cooch’s pelvic offerings in Gutter’s Cove.
- Cooch’s captive scene will grant Potency if it is your first time with her.
- Cooch's workout does not describe pants she isn't wearing.
- Enid’s Act I scene grants Potency regardless of the pace you set.
- Heloise's first scene will not reference the aftermath of oral if she did not perform it.
- Heloise’s baby bump will not be present in her consort promotion if she’s already given birth.
- Trying to convince Marie-Anne to come with you will only grant Charm experience on your first attempt.
- Scene text will be removed after viewing Maelys’s severed scene.
- Marie-Anne’s ‘Serving’ scene will unlock in the Gallery more consistently.
- Mina’s ‘Extortion’ scene will unlock in the Gallery more consistently.
- Mina will put her clothes back on after being rescued.
- Mina's capture no longer references her directions if you found out about the mine from Marie-Anne.
- Naho’s ‘Heat’ scene will not refer to Eburon if he is no longer present.
- Naho’s post-defeat interactions cannot grant Cruelty reputation more than once.
- Naho will not appear in the descriptive text for wildlands conquest if she is dead.
- The wolfmen need 3 Morale to conquer Coldreach, same as anybody else.
- The wolfmen will not lose Morale if capturing Valzira in Power Fantasy mode.
- Numerous spelling, grammar, and other text improvements.
