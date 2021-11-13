Minor hotfix with some more fallbacks for the monster size bug. As well as scaling up Elites/Bosses to something more fitting.
Loading saves now clears it of obsolete upgrades, some of which could have caused softlocks if the save was from an early version of the Beta or before.
Patch Notes
- Clear obsolete upgrades from the save, allowing you to choose a new one
- More minor fallbacks for monster size instantiation bug
- Fixed Elite/Boss monster scaling
- Fixed leg size requirement indicators not updating properly in Creation
- Fixed Tusked Ape Leg pin incorrectly rotated when matched with a different leg
- Fixed friendly Scar Bear positioning bug
- Fixed some shadow scaling issues
Changed files in this update