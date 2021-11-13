Update 1.12 released!

The latest Player's Eleven update has been released! With version 1.12, some improvements have been introduced, a few bugs have been eliminated and some balancing has been done - so everything is as usual! Below you can see what has changed!

If you still want to play with version 1.11, that's no problem. Just select the beta "Version 1.11" on Steam. Click for instructions

Features

Upgrading and downgrading round. Twice per season there is now an upgrade and downgrade round for the squad.

The players' grades are now saved for the whole season. In the player menu you can see the current average grade.

[The number of eleven-of-the-day nominations is now saved. At the end of the season you can see the eleven-of-the-season.

[Skin selection: In the start screen and in the settings you can now select a skin. A great overview of different skins can be found on the P11 Discord Server.

Balancing

The required salary for players without a contract has been increased slightly.

The allowed budget overrun has been moved down slightly.

Transfer free players are now chased a little more by CPU clubs.

There was a very small bonus for the human player - this has now been removed. P11 should not be too easy ;)

Removed bugs