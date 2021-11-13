Update Notes - 13 November 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed bug causing black screen to remain when starting.
- Special bullets no longer disappear when dying or starting again.
- Fixed bug causing crashes after defeating the "Giant King".(Optimization will be an ongoing process)
- Fixed bug causing progress to be lost when crashing after defeating the "Giant King".
- Fixed bug causing player death during the event sequence after defeating the "Giant King".
- Fixed bug causing player death during the event sequence after defeating the "Six-armed Emperor".
- Fixed bug causing weapons to be swapped during the "Surrounded" infiltration mission.
- Adjusted angle at which knife is held during the "Surrounded" infiltration mission.
- Fixed bug causing player-character to suddenly activate defense during the "Surrounded" infiltration mission.
- Fixed bug causing a mechanical sound to occur when maintaining aim during the "Surrounded" infiltration mission.
- Fixed bug causing some structures to disappear when navigating the area while crouching during the "Surrounded" infiltration mission.
- Fixed bug causing framerate drop after defeating the Mountain Beast when ray tracing is "On".
- Fixed bug causing the player-character to get stuck in a hole when touching the wall during "Changes".
- Fixed bug causing the player's POV to freeze on the Tractor Beam guide during "Changes".
- Fixed bug allowing the player to use the Grapple in the previous area after defeating the "Tian Yu Emperor".
- Fixed bug preventing the "Restoration" achievement from unlocking after clearing the game on "Revenge" and "Hell" modes.
- Fixed bg causing player-character's defenses to activate while climbing.
- Reduced GPU usage rate when ray tracing is "On" during "Close Call" and "The Primordial Flood".
Thank you very much for reporting these bugs.
We will continue to deal with any other or future issues.
Changed files in this update