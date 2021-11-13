 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Last Gang Standing update for 13 November 2021

Small bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7707084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Breaching charges can now be placed on any surface
  • Fixed RCU gate collider blocking bullets
  • Fixed being able to select other peoples teleport exits
  • Teleport exits are now limited to 1 per player
  • Reorganized the build menu and made it show material costs properly
  • Fixed fuel refiner and bullet factory not using new resources system properly
  • Fixed gun crusher menu being able to softlock your game
  • Structures now only take 10% damage from fire
  • Fixed listen server host recieving view model animations from other players
  • Gunfire and explosions can now be heard from further away

Changed files in this update

Last Gang Standing Content Depot 1309761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.