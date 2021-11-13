Small bugfix patch

- Breaching charges can now be placed on any surface
- Fixed RCU gate collider blocking bullets
- Fixed being able to select other peoples teleport exits
- Teleport exits are now limited to 1 per player
- Reorganized the build menu and made it show material costs properly
- Fixed fuel refiner and bullet factory not using new resources system properly
- Fixed gun crusher menu being able to softlock your game
- Structures now only take 10% damage from fire
- Fixed listen server host recieving view model animations from other players
- Gunfire and explosions can now be heard from further away
