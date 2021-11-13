 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cards and Castles 2 update for 13 November 2021

Nov 12th Technical Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7706996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players who are afk or idle during battle will now have gradually reducing turn timers.
  • The timer to automatically win a match against a disconnected player has been reduced.
  • Fixed some issues with the lobby name filter.
  • Fixed a bug causing the campaign complete popup to sometimes show at the wrong time.
  • Fixed several UI bugs in lobbies.

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.