Nov 12th Technical Patch

- Players who are afk or idle during battle will now have gradually reducing turn timers.
- The timer to automatically win a match against a disconnected player has been reduced.
- Fixed some issues with the lobby name filter.
- Fixed a bug causing the campaign complete popup to sometimes show at the wrong time.
- Fixed several UI bugs in lobbies.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 13 November 2021
